Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as high as C$5.93. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.89, with a volume of 56,878 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$474.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.06.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,901,800. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $67,110 over the last quarter.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

