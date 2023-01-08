Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,902.27

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,902.27 ($22.92) and traded as high as GBX 2,082.50 ($25.09). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,075 ($25.00), with a volume of 33,359 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($26.49).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,034.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,901.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,995.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Read More

