Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.51

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $6.05. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 67,132 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 85,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

