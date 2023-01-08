B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.44

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.44 and traded as high as C$5.37. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 3,561,990 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BTO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.53.

B2Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$512.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

