A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $505.15

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.15 ($6.09) and traded as high as GBX 553 ($6.66). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.53), with a volume of 76,256 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on BAG. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 610 ($7.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 501.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 505.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £607.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.39.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

