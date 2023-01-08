Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,953.27

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,953.27 ($35.58) and traded as high as GBX 3,109 ($37.46). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,102 ($37.37), with a volume of 75,743 shares.

SXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($43.98) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,133.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,953.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,742.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

