Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.66) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($5.86). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.66), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares.
Sports Direct International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 470 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 470. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86.
About Sports Direct International
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
