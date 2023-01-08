Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.12

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.12 and traded as high as C$13.40. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 9,155 shares trading hands.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.11. The stock has a market cap of C$460.32 million and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.