International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $677.43

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 677.43 ($8.16) and traded as high as GBX 730 ($8.80). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 730 ($8.80), with a volume of 40,398 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £297.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 694.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 677.77.

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.33%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

