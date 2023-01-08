Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.40). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.40), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares changing hands.
Hansteen Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £498.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.83.
About Hansteen
Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.
