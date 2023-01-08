Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.73

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.73 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.01). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 80.60 ($0.97), with a volume of 385,926 shares.

Lookers Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £311.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.76.

Lookers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.