Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $237.49

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.49 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 246.80 ($2.97). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 241 ($2.90), with a volume of 2,017,060 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 250.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.65. The company has a market capitalization of £759.32 million and a PE ratio of 173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

