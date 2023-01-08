Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,028.92

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,028.92 ($24.44) and traded as high as GBX 2,183 ($26.30). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,182 ($26.29), with a volume of 365,686 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.71) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,191.67 ($26.41).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 1,407.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,085.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,028.80.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($22.98) per share, with a total value of £400.47 ($482.49).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

