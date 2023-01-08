Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.43

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.43 and traded as high as C$38.40. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$38.25, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

