RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSF. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

