PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 1st

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.24 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

