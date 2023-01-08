High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at $141,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

