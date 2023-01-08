High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
