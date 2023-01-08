Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 27th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:DDF opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.85.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
