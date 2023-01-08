Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 27th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DDF opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

