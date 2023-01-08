Insider Selling: Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$10,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,300.60.
Frank Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Frank Hallam sold 5,700 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total transaction of C$13,395.00.
Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance
PTM stock opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.39. The stock has a market cap of C$226.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.09. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$3.66.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
