Generation Income Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
Generation Income Properties Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.
In related news, CEO David Sobelman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,350.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
