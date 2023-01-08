Generation Income Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Generation Income Properties

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO David Sobelman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,350.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.