Suncorp Group Limited (SUNPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.047 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.02.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.