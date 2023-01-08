Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.30

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.299 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.22.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.