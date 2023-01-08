Simmons Bank Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.93 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.