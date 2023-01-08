Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

