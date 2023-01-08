Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $164.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

