Simmons Bank Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $738.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $899.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.78. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

