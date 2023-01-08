L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX stock opened at $206.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.