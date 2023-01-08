Simmons Bank Takes $601,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.66. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $209.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

