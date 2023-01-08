Simmons Bank Trims Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,378 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 209,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ opened at $21.24 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

