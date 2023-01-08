Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at $842,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $224.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.79. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $337.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

