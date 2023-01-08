SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,788,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after buying an additional 94,586 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after buying an additional 919,378 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9,171.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after buying an additional 1,585,154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 387,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after buying an additional 660,553 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB opened at $29.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

