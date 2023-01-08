Simmons Bank Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 88,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.49 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.