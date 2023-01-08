Simmons Bank Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 88,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.49 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.