Simmons Bank Has $333,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after buying an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

NYSE:EL opened at $263.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $357.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

