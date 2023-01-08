iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after acquiring an additional 259,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $78.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

