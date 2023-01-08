Simmons Bank Sells 68 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 141,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

