Simmons Bank Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

