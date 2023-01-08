Simmons Bank Sells 270 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,152,000 after acquiring an additional 147,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,963,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 410,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MUR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

MUR stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,754 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,495. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

