Simmons Bank Acquires Shares of 9,500 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $172,110.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

