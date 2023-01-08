Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.3 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

