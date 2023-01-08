Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

