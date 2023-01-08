Affiance Financial LLC Sells 915 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $108.37.

