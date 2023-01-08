Simmons Bank Sells 1,493 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after acquiring an additional 940,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,405,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,913,000 after acquiring an additional 669,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

