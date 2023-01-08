Tower Limited (TWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Tower’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tower Limited provides general insurance products in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Its insurance products include car, house, contents, contract works and renovation cover, landlord, boat, business, travel, pet, renters, house and contents bundle, electric vehicle, motorbike and motorcycle, lifestyle block and farm, caravan or trailer, motorhome, campervan & RV, and multi-policy discount insurance.

