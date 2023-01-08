Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 28th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of PGZ opened at $10.73 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.