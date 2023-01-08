Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 28th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PGZ opened at $10.73 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.