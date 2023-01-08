B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Price Performance
NASDAQ RILYM opened at $23.44 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile
