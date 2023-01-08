B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (RILYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYT opened at $20.42 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

