B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 31st

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYZ opened at $18.69 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.02.
