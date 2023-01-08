B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 1.4 %

RILYN opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.