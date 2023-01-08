Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 3.7 %

LW opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $487,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $439,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

