Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Head to Head Survey

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mazda Motor and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.80 billion 0.17 $668.50 million $0.90 4.18 Gogoro $366.01 million 1.53 -$67.36 million N/A N/A

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mazda Motor and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gogoro has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 4.28% 12.96% 5.61% Gogoro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Gogoro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

